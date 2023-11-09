Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target Raised to $217.00

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $191.00 to $217.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DUOL. UBS Group started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.11.

DUOL stock opened at $167.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.32 and a 200-day moving average of $148.92. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.73 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $64.73 and a 12-month high of $179.84.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $126.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.13 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duolingo will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $326,729.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,945,605.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $326,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,605.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 5,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total transaction of $852,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,241.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 234,738 shares of company stock worth $37,148,319. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Duolingo by 3.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Duolingo by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Duolingo by 5.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duolingo by 78.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

