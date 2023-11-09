Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Major Shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc Sells 9,811,097 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of DT opened at $49.35 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 100.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 50.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 431.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

