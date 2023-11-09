Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,063,065 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 2,621,964 shares.The stock last traded at $48.50 and had previously closed at $47.28.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average is $48.41.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,905 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $223,128.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,010,046 shares in the company, valued at $45,946,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,846,990 shares of company stock worth $456,902,846 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

