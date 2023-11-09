Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th.

Ebix Stock Performance

EBIX traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,859,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,657. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.96. Ebix has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $32.87. The stock has a market cap of $119.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.61.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.43 million for the quarter. Ebix had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 3.83%.

Institutional Trading of Ebix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ebix by 13.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ebix by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ebix by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ebix by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 9.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

