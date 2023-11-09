Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.53% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ebix
Ebix Stock Performance
Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.43 million for the quarter. Ebix had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 3.83%.
Institutional Trading of Ebix
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ebix by 13.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ebix by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ebix by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ebix by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 9.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ebix Company Profile
Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ebix
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Wall Street sees these 2023 losers as 2024 opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.