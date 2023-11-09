ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Critical Analysis

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT – Get Free Report) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talos Energy has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get ECA Marcellus Trust I alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Talos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Talos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32% Talos Energy 7.36% 1.79% 0.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Talos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ECA Marcellus Trust I and Talos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A Talos Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00

Talos Energy has a consensus target price of $24.80, indicating a potential upside of 82.49%. Given Talos Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Talos Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A Talos Energy $1.65 billion 1.02 $381.92 million $0.96 14.16

Talos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Summary

Talos Energy beats ECA Marcellus Trust I on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

(Get Free Report)

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Talos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.