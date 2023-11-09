EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 353,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 339,846 shares.The stock last traded at $10.05 and had previously closed at $10.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SATS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

EchoStar Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $893.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. EchoStar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $453.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EchoStar

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 7.4% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 126.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 11.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 67,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 11.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

