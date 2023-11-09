ECN Capital (ECN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.05). ECN Capital had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 36.95%. The firm had revenue of C$50.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.44 million.

ECN Capital Price Performance

ECN Capital stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,335. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$1.65 and a 12 month high of C$3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 9.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 709.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$687.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.12.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$610,000.00. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares cut their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$2.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised ECN Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.22.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Featured Articles

