Econ Financial Services Corp Acquires 270 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Econ Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGLT traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,208. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.96.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.