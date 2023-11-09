Econ Financial Services Corp Acquires 342 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Econ Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after buying an additional 6,028,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $332,276,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,973 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:D traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.69. 1,461,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,797,894. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.41. The company has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.52. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $63.94.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.62.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

