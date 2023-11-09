Econ Financial Services Corp Acquires 507 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Econ Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,013,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,294,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after buying an additional 13,384 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.89. 623,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,955,021. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.