Econ Financial Services Corp Acquires Shares of 17,860 First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 106,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,692,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,876,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,461,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,334,000 after purchasing an additional 324,359 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA UCON traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $23.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,762. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

