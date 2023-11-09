Econ Financial Services Corp Buys 369 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for about 1.5% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 16.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 31,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Newmont by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.99. The company had a trading volume of 12,719,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,155,604. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of -33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,528. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Argus cut their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmont

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

