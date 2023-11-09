Econ Financial Services Corp Buys New Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,692 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $23.90. 1,456,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,243,585. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $40.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

