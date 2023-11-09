Econ Financial Services Corp Decreases Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Econ Financial Services Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,463. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.38. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

