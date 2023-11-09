Econ Financial Services Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Econ Financial Services Corp cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $286,514,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615,223 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,575.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,209,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,881 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27,624.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,559,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,026 shares during the period.

SPDW traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 620,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,080. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $28.97 and a 1 year high of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

