Econ Financial Services Corp Grows Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Econ Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 108.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 25,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 54,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.70. The company had a trading volume of 289,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,319. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.55 and a 200 day moving average of $74.96. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $67.47 and a 52-week high of $83.22.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.326 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.