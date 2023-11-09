Econ Financial Services Corp Grows Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,366. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.47.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLMN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

