Econ Financial Services Corp Has $672,000 Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Econ Financial Services Corp reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,325 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,327 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp's holdings in Fiserv were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,831,000 after acquiring an additional 56,213 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,017,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,617,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,189,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,142,000 after acquiring an additional 629,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,478,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,557,000 after acquiring an additional 266,154 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $120.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,737,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.68.



Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

