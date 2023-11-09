Econ Financial Services Corp Has $808,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Econ Financial Services Corp lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.34. The company had a trading volume of 442,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,641. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day moving average is $45.39.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

