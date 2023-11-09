Econ Financial Services Corp Invests $386,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.46. 982,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,771,222. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.99. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $54.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

