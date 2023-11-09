Econ Financial Services Corp Invests $623,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $157.98. 583,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,700. The company has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.