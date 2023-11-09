Econ Financial Services Corp Makes New $203,000 Investment in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Econ Financial Services Corp owned about 0.06% of Mid Penn Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 32.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 157,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 38,606 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the second quarter worth $266,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $540,000. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,935. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.58. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

In related news, Director Soto Matthew G. De bought 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $50,626.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,369.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Soto Matthew G. De acquired 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $50,626.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,369.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Soto Matthew G. De bought 2,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $49,996.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,404.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,113 shares of company stock valued at $124,616. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPB shares. TheStreet lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

