Econ Financial Services Corp Makes New Investment in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,557,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,278 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,141,000 after purchasing an additional 622,146 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,547,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,468,000 after buying an additional 23,511 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,814,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,577,000 after buying an additional 500,954 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:OMFL traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $45.52. The stock had a trading volume of 653,654 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.