Econ Financial Services Corp Makes New Investment in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2023

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFLFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,557,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,278 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,141,000 after purchasing an additional 622,146 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,547,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,468,000 after buying an additional 23,511 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,814,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,577,000 after buying an additional 500,954 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:OMFL traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $45.52. The stock had a trading volume of 653,654 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.