Econ Financial Services Corp Makes New Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KHC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. HSBC started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,282,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.37. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.