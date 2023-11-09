Econ Financial Services Corp Purchases 1,237 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Econ Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 2.0% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 42.1% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 32,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,660 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 49,264 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 745,502 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after acquiring an additional 23,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 27,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $35.85. 3,678,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,183,295. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.57. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58. The company has a market capitalization of $150.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

