Econ Financial Services Corp Purchases 9,201 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Econ Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,208 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 347.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 62.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Fulton Financial stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,663. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $18.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FULT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fulton Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

