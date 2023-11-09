Econ Financial Services Corp Purchases Shares of 5,960 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,960 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

Visa Price Performance

V stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $243.01. 1,049,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,941,421. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.49 and a 200-day moving average of $235.40. The firm has a market cap of $452.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.02 and a twelve month high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.71%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

