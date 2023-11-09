Econ Financial Services Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Econ Financial Services Corp trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,474,245,000 after buying an additional 184,651,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,475,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.81. 265,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $191.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.11. The firm has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ECL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ECL

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.