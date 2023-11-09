Econ Financial Services Corp Sells 5,908 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Econ Financial Services Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,865,040,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.64. 472,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,658. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.79.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

