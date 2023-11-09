Econ Financial Services Corp Takes $460,000 Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,136,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,528,000 after acquiring an additional 122,347 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,531,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,581,000 after purchasing an additional 308,709 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,334,000 after purchasing an additional 321,718 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 756,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,215,000 after buying an additional 43,478 shares during the period. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 718,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after buying an additional 68,152 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JCPB stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.79. 395,425 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average is $45.84.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1849 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.