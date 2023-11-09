Econ Financial Services Corp Takes Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.79. The company had a trading volume of 101,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,462. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.96.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.