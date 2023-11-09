Econ Financial Services Corp Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,421 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONG traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $71.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,024. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average of $69.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $73.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

