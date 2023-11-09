Econ Financial Services Corp Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Econ Financial Services Corp trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $311,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,647,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 126,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $659,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.89. 122,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,376. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $69.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

