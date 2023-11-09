Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Receives $12.35 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.35.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EC. Bank of America began coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $13.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.20 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93. Ecopetrol has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, analysts predict that Ecopetrol will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

