Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Shares Gap Up to $35.09

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.09, but opened at $36.85. Edgewell Personal Care shares last traded at $36.04, with a volume of 4,014 shares traded.

EPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $39.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

