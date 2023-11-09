Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

ELAN traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.79. 180,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,732,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 211.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,073,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,309,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,998,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 698,280.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,085,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,404,000 after buying an additional 4,084,942 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

