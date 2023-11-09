Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Raised by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total transaction of $88,828,524.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,449,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150,064,170.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total value of $88,828,524.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,449,032 shares in the company, valued at $54,150,064,170.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700,916 shares of company stock valued at $20,970,455,882 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of LLY stock traded down $24.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $594.66. 3,261,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,067,938. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $573.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $629.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.52 billion, a PE ratio of 86.16, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 target price (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.