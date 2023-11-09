Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Elior Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Elior Group Stock Performance

Elior Group Company Profile

ELROF opened at $2.90 on Thursday. Elior Group has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89.

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business and industry, education, and healthcare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hospitality, industrial premises, sales outlets, and agri-food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management services, including reception, mail management, minor maintenance, green areas, etc.

