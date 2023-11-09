Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 54.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,388,000 after acquiring an additional 96,362,586 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,206,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,273,000 after buying an additional 692,247 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $702,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.42.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of EMR stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.91. 464,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,149,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.65. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.08%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

