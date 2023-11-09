Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

EMR stock opened at $84.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.42.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

