Encore Wire Co. (WIRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on January 19th

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.
Encore Wire has a dividend payout ratio of 0.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Encore Wire to earn $15.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.5%.
Encore Wire Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:WIRE traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,467. Encore Wire has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $206.74. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.59 and a 200 day moving average of $171.96.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.
Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.
