Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.91 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.85%. Endeavour Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.40 million, a P/E ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $4.55.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 225.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 924.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 618,022 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Endeavour Silver

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.