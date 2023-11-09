Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 3,085.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,570,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489,426 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Enel Chile worth $8,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENIC. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 457.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,274,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,036 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,201,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,496,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 890,978 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $1,716,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enel Chile by 38.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 494,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENIC opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Enel Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $3.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enel Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

