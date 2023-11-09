Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Shares Up 13.6%

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 13.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.68. Approximately 28,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 55,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Enerflex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Enerflex from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Enerflex Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $573.80 million and a PE ratio of -6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $578.25 million for the quarter. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerflex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Enerflex by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Enerflex by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 48,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Enerflex by 12,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Enerflex by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Enerflex by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. 44.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

