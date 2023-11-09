Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Chairman Kelcy L. Warren Acquires 1,000,000 Shares

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ET stock opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 117.92%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

