Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Insider Sells $111,781.68 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 8,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $111,781.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph P. Lyssikatos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 29th, Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $163,440.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ELVN opened at $12.55 on Thursday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $517.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELVN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 532.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. Its pipeline of small molecule kinase inhibitors include ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial has been activated to evaluate people with cancers harboring an abnormal HER2 gene.

