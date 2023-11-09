Entera Bio (ENTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Friday, November 10th.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Entera Bio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Entera Bio Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTX opened at $0.61 on Thursday. Entera Bio has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entera Bio

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Entera Bio by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Entera Bio by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 118,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Entera Bio during the first quarter worth $29,000. 8.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

Featured Stories

