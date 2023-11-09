Entera Bio (ENTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Friday, November 10th.
Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Entera Bio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Entera Bio Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ENTX opened at $0.61 on Thursday. Entera Bio has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Monday, September 11th.
Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.
