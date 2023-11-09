Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $67.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.73% from the company’s previous close.

ENV has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Get Envestnet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ENV

Envestnet Trading Down 1.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet

Shares of ENV opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.43. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $69.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 135.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the second quarter worth $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 88.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period.

Envestnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.