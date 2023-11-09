Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.51-0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $309-314 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.35 million.

Envestnet Price Performance

Shares of ENV opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Envestnet from $67.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.