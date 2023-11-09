Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Position Trimmed by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 333,920 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 30,947 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 0.49% of Enviva worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enviva by 6.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Enviva by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviva during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Enviva by 20.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enviva from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Enviva in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Enviva from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Enviva from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enviva in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enviva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

EVA traded down $3.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,454,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,651. The stock has a market cap of $60.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. Enviva Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $61.99.

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

